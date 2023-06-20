Fire at commercial building in Odisha, four stranded persons rescued

Home States Odisha

A four-storey commercial building at Saheed Nagar locality in the state capital caught fire on Monday. After Odisha Fire and Emergency Service was alerted of the incident at around 11.40 pm.

Published: 20th June 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 08:56 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A four-storey commercial building at Saheed Nagar locality in the state capital caught fire on Monday. After Odisha Fire and Emergency Service was alerted of the incident at around 11.40 pm. two fire tenders carrying 25 personnel rushed to the spot to douse the blase. The commercial building, located in front of BMC Bhawani Mall, has a bar in the basement, a spa on the first floor and offices on third and fourth floors. 

The fire reportedly broke out in the basement and within minutes the entire building was engulfed in smoke. While the staff and customer present in the basement and the three other floors managed to leave the building on their own, fire personnel had to evacuate four employees of an office from the fourth floor.

“Four persons were stuck on the fourth floor due to the smoke and were not able to take the stairs. The team went to the top of an adjacent three-storey building and a ladder was used to evacuate those present on the fourth floor,” said a fire officer. The four employees did not sustain any injuries. Initial investigation suggests the mishap was possibly caused by a short-circuit in the basement.

