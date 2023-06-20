Forest staff on protest in Odisha, department looks for alternatives

Home States Odisha

In Satkosia, members of the association submitted a memorandum over their protest to the DFO.

BHUBANESWAR:  Forest patrolling was partially hampered in the state on Monday as members of Non-Gazetted Forest Service Association launched a symbolic protest seeking fulfilment of their five-point charter of demands in the wake of murder of two forest staff at the hands of poachers. 

With members of the association comprising foresters, forest guards and deputy rangers boycotting patrolling duty, Similipal Tiger Reserve management had to look for alternative arrangements. Sources said a meeting was convened by STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni to mobilise officials in the rank of assistant conservator of forest (ACF) and above to lead patrolling teams in Similipal in absence of foresters and forest guards. Similarly, around 600 protection assistants were involved to ensure foot patrolling is not hampered till the agitating staff resume their duties. 

In Satkosia, members of the association submitted a memorandum over their protest to the DFO. “In the memorandum, the association members informed us they will wear their uniform and continue to perform duties except patrolling,” Satkosia DFO Saroj Panda said. He said regular patrolling would not be hampered due to the agitation and protection assistants already being mobilised for the purpose. 

A little over 8,000 non-gazetted forest service staff including 5,376 forest guards, 2,430 foresters and 282 deputy rangers have boycotted patrolling service as part of the protest.  They, however, are on duty at the headquarters and carrying out other activities.

Major demands of the association include special welfare fund for field forest officers, reorganisation of circle integrating all wings including territorial wildlife and kendu leaf divisions, revision of range, section and beat areas and hike in the existing ex gratia for the next of kin of deceased forest staff. 

Though a meeting was convened by Forest department to convince the members to call off their protest, it remained inconclusive. PCCF and HoFF Debidutta Biswal said steps are being taken to ensure patrolling and other forest activities are carried out smoothly. 

