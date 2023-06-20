‘Odisha government failed to set up mega textile park’ 

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  UNION Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh during her visit to Paradip on Monday criticised the Odisha government for having failed to send proposal to the Centre for setting up of a mega textile park in the state. 

When questioned about the Centre’s future plans for revival of the Sarala spinning mill at Tirtol and Parbati Cotton Mill in Rahama during a press meet at Jayadev Sadan, Jardosh said she would discuss about the same with the higher authorities of the textile industry.

“Due to non-cooperation and lack of support of the Odisha government, many centrally-sponsored projects including the mega textile park have not yet been set up in the state,” she alleged. The Central government has planned to set up mega textile park in each state on over 1,000 acre land with a total outlay of `10,000 crore for five years. 

“The Textile Ministry has received 12 proposals from as many states in this regard but no proposal has yet been received from Odisha government.. The park could strengthen the Centre’s Make in India initiative and create job opportunities in small sectors because of its various schemes and training programmes,” the union minister added.

After receiving proposals from different state governments, selection was made in a very transparent way but Odisha was not eligible for selection despite having a rich sector in handloom and cotton fibre due to lack of support and cooperation, Jardosh informed. 

The minister attended the Jansampark Abhiyan at Siju, Jota village under Jagatsinghpur block and Sanjukta Morcha meeting in Paradip where she highlighted Modi government’s achievements. Jardosh also attended the review meeting of Paradip Refinery and inspected ongoing and upcoming projects of the compny. 

