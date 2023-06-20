Probe Hockey World Cup expenses, demands BJYM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA : Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Monday staged a demonstration here demanding CBI probe into the alleged corruption in development projects taken up for the just concluded FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup (HWC) 2023.

The protesters led by the BJYM’s Panposh organisational district president Ankush Verma and joined by senior BJP leaders held the agitation in front of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) office.

BJP leader Nihar Ray said in the name of development and to organise the HWC the BJD government spent several hundred crores of rupees in haste from the funds of the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) and the Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

Raising doubt at the quality and durability of the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Ray alleged massive corruption with the unholy nexus of the unscrupulous BJD leaders, government officers and contract firms. He cited the recent collapse of a statue of a hockey player, poor outcome of the plantation and beautification projects and sub-standard quality of several other development projects.

“A road project at the cost of Rs 11 crore was finally completed at about Rs 23 crore, but the project ended with shoddy work and design fault leading to accumulation of rainwater in the middle of the road. Several other projects funded from the RSCL and DMF have not yet been fully completed and works stopped after major payments were released to the contract firms,” Ray alleged.

