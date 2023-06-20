Rath Yatra: Puri’s Pahandi Bije, a colourful show of faith

By Express News Service

PURI: In spite of the intense heat and humidity, lakhs of devotees congregated at Badadanda (Grand Road) to take part in the world-famous Rath Yatra of the Holy Trinity - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath on Tuesday.

The entire stretch of the Grand Road transformed into an ocean of humanity against the backdrop of three colourful chariots and flower decorated temple.

After a series of nitis (rituals) since 3 am, the Pahandi (ceremonial procession) of the Trinity began with Sudarshan (the divine discus and weapon of Lord Jagannath) being brought atop Debadalana (the chariot of Goddesses Subhadra) at around 9 am.

Servitors then brought Lord Balabhadra to his chariot which was immediately followed by Devi Subhadra’s Pahandi. After the Goddess is seated on her chariot, it was the turn of the almighty Lord Jagannath.

As soon as Lord Jagannath came out of the Singhadwar (main gate of the temple) in Pahandi swinging his giant tiara, devotees chanted religious hymns while Hari Bol, Jai Jagannath and Huluhuli rented the air.

The ritual ended at 12 pm, at least 30 minutes prior to the schedule, with Lord Jagannath being taken atop the decorated Nandighosha chariot. Earlier, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had fixed 9.30 am as the schedule to begin the three-hour-long Pahandi.

As per the schedule, servitors performed Mangal Arati, Mailum, Abakash and Surya Puja, dressed the deities and offered khichdi bhog in the morning.

Temple musicians played the music with instruments like cymbals, ghantas, mridang, conch shell and bugles while Odissi dancers added to the festivity.

Prior to pahandi, the temple priest performed homa and consecrated the three chariots after Kanakmundis was fixed atop the chariots.

Earlier Daita servitors worked overnight to fix Chhenapatta (body armours) to deities to minimise the stress during the Pahandi. Apart from the Trinity, Madanmohan, Ramakrushna and Sudarshan were also escorted to chariots.

Owing to the sweltering heat, many devotees fainted on the Grand Road. Ambulances took the unwell devotees to District Headquarters Hospital through the green corridor set up on the route. The strong army of volunteers also carried people who fainted to the health camps set up at strategic locations.

To help people deal with the heat, water sprinkling was done. Apart from providing drinking water bottles to devotees, the district administration and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration provided glucose powder and pouches and fruit juice packets to people in large numbers.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the annual event. About 170 platoons of police forces and around 1,000 supervisory officers in the rank of ASI to SP have been deployed during Rath Yatra. Entry and exit points leading to the road are being manned by police personnel to avoid any unregulated movement.

Besides, around 35 police aid posts have been set up in Puri and highways to assist tourists. Security personnel are keeping a close watch and monitoring the movement of devotees with the help of a large number of CCTV cameras assisted by drone cameras connected to a number of control stations.

Cherrapahanra rituals (ceremonial sweeping) atop the chariots were yet to start till the filing of this report.



