Will rain gods shower mercy in Odisha?

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As lakhs of devotees converge at Puri to participate in the Rath Yatra, weather will play a key role in determining how smoothly the grand festival kicks off. At present, a brutal heat wave has Odisha in its grip. Will the rain gods be merciful on Tuesday?

Predictions are that conditions are favourable for southwest monsoon’s advancement to the state in two to three days which is a good sign. Going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the pilgrim city may witness partly cloudy sky in the next 24 hours. There is also possibility of moderate rainfall or thundershower activity and the day and night temperatures are expected to remain around 34 degree and 28 degree Celsius respectively.

Coastal districts have been witnessing a dip in the mercury level in the last two days which augurs well. On Monday, Puri’s day temperature was 35.2 degree C and relative humidity stood at 74 per cent at 5.30 pm. The regional Met office has predicted thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in Puri, Cuttack, Khurda and 19 other districts on Tuesday. “Partly cloudy sky condition is expected in Puri on Rath Yatra as southerly winds have started blowing towards Odisha,” said Umasankar Das, scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Though humidity is likely to prevail on Tuesday, there is likelihood of cloudy weather and wind, which will provide relief to devotees from the sweltering heat. The temple town’s maximum temperature was 3.6 degree C above normal on Saturday compared to 2.6 degree C, on Monday. Meanwhile, Fire Services and Emergency Department is fully prepared for the grand festival. It has deployed six water mist machines to sprinkle water on devotees at Bada Danda.

