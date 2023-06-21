+2 admission date extended to June 26 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education (S&ME) department on Tuesday extended the deadline for online form fill-up for admission of students to Class XI in CHSE-affiliated higher secondary schools by almost a week.

As per the revised notification issued by the department, the last date for applying online through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal is June 26, 2023, against the existing June 20. The final merit list will accordingly be published on July 2 while admission in the first phase will take place between July 3 and 8. Meanwhile, the second phase of admission will begin on July 16 and end on July 19.

While the merit list for spot selection will be published on July 26, spot admission will take place on July 27. Classes in the new academic session, however, will commence as per the existing schedule of July 29, S&ME department sources informed.

The decision regarding the extension of the admission deadline was taken in view of the requests received from a number of students and their parents and guardians. A total of 4,45,887 students have applied online for admission into Plus II courses.

