BJP chief JP Nadda’s visit to Kalahandi deferred by a day

The forthcoming visit of Nadda is part of the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Centre.

Published: 21st June 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

JP Nadda, BJP National President

JP Nadda, BJP National President. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed visit of BJP national president JP Nadda to Odisha on June 22 has been postponed by a day.

Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda on Tuesday said that Nadda will visit his parliamentary constituency on June 23. Nadda had to defer his visit by a day due to some unavoidable circumstances, he stated. The last time Nadda visited the state was in December when he addressed a public meeting at Tumudibandha under the Baliguda Assembly constituency of Kandhamal district followed by another at Banpur under the Chilika Assembly constituency.

The forthcoming visit of Nadda is part of the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to cancel his June 17 visit to Dhenkanal in view of cyclone Biparjoy which hit the Gujarat coast on June 15. Efforts are on to bring some key leaders including Modi, Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the state during the mass outreach campaign undertaken by BJP across the country.

Comments

