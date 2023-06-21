Home States Odisha

Heatwave in Odisha: Schools to reopen on Jun 22 in Sambalpur, 23 in Bargarh

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With no end to sweltering heat wave conditions, summer vacation in schools of Sambalpur and Bargarh districts has been extended. Though the state government decided to reopen schools on June 21, those in the Sambalpur district will reopen on June 22 and Bargarh on June 23. The school timing has also been revised in the two districts.

According to the notice issued by the Sambalpur district  education office on Tuesday, schools will function from 6.30 am to 10 am and the MDM will be served between 9.30 am and 10 am from June 22 to June 24. The schools will function on regular timings from June 26.

Similarly in  Bargarh,  all government, and government-aided schools besides private schools will reopen on June 23. While the schools will run from 6.30 am to 10 am on June 23 and June 24, they will function on the usual time from June 26.

Due to the heatwave condition, the government announced summer vacation for schools from April 21 across the state. Moreover, the schools were also scheduled to reopen on June 19 but the vacation was later extended by two days. However, as the western Odisha region is recording a higher temperature than other parts of the state, the district administrations in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts decided to extend the vacation by a day or two.

