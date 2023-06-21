Home States Odisha

Indra Puja, frog dance to appease rain god in Odisha's Gajapati

As a part of the appeasement, frog dance was performed and the youths of the village rolled on muddy roads as per tradition.

Published: 21st June 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Indra Puja, water

Unmarried girls carrying pots full of water as a part of the ritual for Indra Puja  | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Worried over the rise in temperature and dried-up water sources, residents of around 18 villages in Banibhusanpur panchayat under Harabhanga block in Boudh district and Tataranga village in Nuagada block of Gajapati district sought divine intervention through Indra Puja and frog dance to appease rain god on Monday.

Even when the monsoon is expected anytime now, the puja organisers said the southern districts including Boudh and Gajapati receive monsoon rains at least a fortnight late than other areas.

As a part of the appeasement, a frog dance was performed and the youths of the village rolled on muddy roads as per tradition. Even young unmarried girls were made to fetch water from the river and pour it into a pot, which was subsequently carried by youths on their shoulders. It is believed the croaking of frogs alerts ‘Indra Devata’ or the rain God and he showers rain on the earth.

“These traditions are age-old beliefs and we are sure, these will bear fruit,” said the organisers.

