Narcotics Control Bureau to reinforce manpower in Odisha

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Odisha is all set to get more teeth in the coming days after its sub-zonal office in Bhubaneswar was upgraded to a full-fledged zonal office by the Ministry of Home Affairs two months back. Established in 2012, the office has been functioning under Kolkata zonal office. NCB’s Kolkata zonal director was in charge of the sub-zone office.

Currently, the NCB sub-zonal office in Odisha has around 14 officers and personnel including an assistant director, one SP, four intelligence officers, sepoys and drivers. Since the sub-zonal office has been upgraded, the manpower of the unit’s operational and non-operational wings is expected to be strengthened in the coming days.

Sources said a zonal office of NCB usually has 50 to 55 officers/personnel and staff in its operational and non-operational wings. There are 15 to 16 intelligence officers, junior intelligence officers, surveillance assistants, 12 to 13 sepoys, havildars and drivers. In the non-operational wing, zonal offices have upper-division clerks, lower-division clerks and assistants.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated a move to abolish the post of intelligence officers and junior intelligence officers and create equivalent posts in the rank of inspectors and sub-inspectors in all the zonal offices of the country, they added.

According to the information, the zonal office is led by a director. Even though Odisha's sub-zonal office has been upgraded, it is yet to get its new head and is still functioning under the supervision of the Kolkata zonal office’s director.

NCB’s Odisha unit has plans to intensify the drives against the sale of drugs in the state once its manpower reaches full capacity. “As of now, the unit has only four intelligence officers owing to which it is not able to carry out a significant number of drives against the sale of drugs and arrest dealers/peddlers,” said sources.

Besides Bhubaneswar, other sub-zones of NCB in Ajmer, Amritsar, Dehradun, Goa, Hyderabad, Imphal, Mandsaur, Madurai, Mandi, Raipur, Ranchi and Kochi were also upgraded by the Ministry of Home Affairs two months back. Since 2020, NCB’s Odisha unit has seized 8,983 kg ganja and 28.2 kg opium and arrested 53 traffickers.

