Odisha nod for Water Informatics Centre

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has given in-principle approval to the proposal of the Water Resources Department for setting up a State Water Informatics Centre (SWIC) for better planning and management of water resources in the state.

The groundwater development (GWD) wing of the department which had submitted the proposal in August last year, has been assigned the duty of preparing a draft cabinet memorandum as per the national framework circulated by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in 2018.

A senior official dealing with the subject informed that as per clause 6.4 of the framework for setting up the SWIC, approval of the state cabinet is essential as the organisation will be required to share hydro-meteorological data to Central and other state governments, stakeholders of water and the general public.

“The basic objective of establishing SWIC is to empower the state with digital, validated and online water resources information system required for better planning and management of water resources at the state level and to simultaneously feed the central system for basin and regional level policy planning and taking strategic decisions based on authentic data analytics,” the officer said.

The establishment of SWIC will help in policy formulation for scientific management of water resources and related aspects of the state, strategic decision making, modelling activities and development of analytical tools, development of decision support systems and other knowledge products related to water.

National Water Informatics Centre (NWIC) is encouraging and supporting states to establish SWIC with the goal of optimising the use of water data within states and adding value to existing data through standardisation, increased inter-operability, improved data validation and integration of the latest technologies and GIS framework.

The states have been grouped into two categories based on current progress made in setting up centralised geospatial IT platforms for the collection and dissemination of water data. Model-I states are in the process of developing IT systems (State-WRIS) and Model-II states are already online.

