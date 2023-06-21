Home States Odisha

Rath Yatra celebration: Good Samaritans distribute free food

Sangeeta Padhiary, who manned the kiosk, said they have been making breakfast for at least 100 people during Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra every year.

Published: 21st June 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Soumya Bardhan

Soumya Bardhan of Balasore

By Express News Service

PURI: At the Trinity’s Rath Yatra, food and water were free for all. While many organisations came forward to serve free breakfast and lunch to people, there were a few individuals who provided both dry and cooked food to devotees waiting to see the Trinity in the lanes close to Srimandir.

One among them was Soumya Bardhan of Balasore who stood at Dola Mandapa Sahi near the temple throughout the day to serve food to people. In the morning, he provided tiffin packets and in the evening, he distributed packets of biscuits and water to devotees who were returning to their destinations through Dola Mandapa Sahi after watching the car festival.

Soumya, who owns a small business back home, said he has been distributing free food to people at all big festivals, including Rath Yatra, every year. “I do this for good karma,” he says with a smile and adds that there is no bigger joy than feeding hungry people.

ALSO READ | Ganjam couple finds daughter in doll

Similarly, a group of three women of Mochi Sahi set up a small kiosk on the Grand Road to serve people a simple breakfast of ‘upma’ and ‘dalma’. Sangeeta Padhiary, who manned the kiosk, said they have been making breakfast for at least 100 people during Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra every year.

While the district administration had made arrangements for the distribution of 25 lakh water bottles, at least 200 free food joints were opened by various organisations in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soumya Bardhan Rath Yatra celebration Free food distribution
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp