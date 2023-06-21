Rath Yatra celebration: Good Samaritans distribute free food

By Express News Service

PURI: At the Trinity’s Rath Yatra, food and water were free for all. While many organisations came forward to serve free breakfast and lunch to people, there were a few individuals who provided both dry and cooked food to devotees waiting to see the Trinity in the lanes close to Srimandir.

One among them was Soumya Bardhan of Balasore who stood at Dola Mandapa Sahi near the temple throughout the day to serve food to people. In the morning, he provided tiffin packets and in the evening, he distributed packets of biscuits and water to devotees who were returning to their destinations through Dola Mandapa Sahi after watching the car festival.

Soumya, who owns a small business back home, said he has been distributing free food to people at all big festivals, including Rath Yatra, every year. “I do this for good karma,” he says with a smile and adds that there is no bigger joy than feeding hungry people.

ALSO READ | Ganjam couple finds daughter in doll

Similarly, a group of three women of Mochi Sahi set up a small kiosk on the Grand Road to serve people a simple breakfast of ‘upma’ and ‘dalma’. Sangeeta Padhiary, who manned the kiosk, said they have been making breakfast for at least 100 people during Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra every year.

While the district administration had made arrangements for the distribution of 25 lakh water bottles, at least 200 free food joints were opened by various organisations in the city.

PURI: At the Trinity’s Rath Yatra, food and water were free for all. While many organisations came forward to serve free breakfast and lunch to people, there were a few individuals who provided both dry and cooked food to devotees waiting to see the Trinity in the lanes close to Srimandir. One among them was Soumya Bardhan of Balasore who stood at Dola Mandapa Sahi near the temple throughout the day to serve food to people. In the morning, he provided tiffin packets and in the evening, he distributed packets of biscuits and water to devotees who were returning to their destinations through Dola Mandapa Sahi after watching the car festival. Soumya, who owns a small business back home, said he has been distributing free food to people at all big festivals, including Rath Yatra, every year. “I do this for good karma,” he says with a smile and adds that there is no bigger joy than feeding hungry people. ALSO READ | Ganjam couple finds daughter in doll Similarly, a group of three women of Mochi Sahi set up a small kiosk on the Grand Road to serve people a simple breakfast of ‘upma’ and ‘dalma’. Sangeeta Padhiary, who manned the kiosk, said they have been making breakfast for at least 100 people during Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra every year. While the district administration had made arrangements for the distribution of 25 lakh water bottles, at least 200 free food joints were opened by various organisations in the city.