Showers bring down mercury in Odisha's Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After a trail of destruction on Monday in Rourkela due to wind and thunderstorms, the city on Tuesday evening again experienced rains accompanied by lightning activity bringing relief from the sweltering heat.

On Monday, uprooted trees and broken branches disrupted road traffic in many parts of the ring road and some internal roads of Rourkela Industrial Township (RIT) of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). A utility pole got uprooted and fell on the road near the Rourkela House within RIT limits. Similarly, a car was damaged as a tree fell on it in the nearby Aambagan area of Sector-19.

At many places in steel city, overhead power supply wires got snapped and fell on the roads leading to disruption in power supply for long hours. Ironically, there was little relief from the scorching heat condition. Throughout Tuesday, the city’s temperature was hovering around 40 degree Celsius, but after rains in the evening, the temperature came down by at least six degrees leaving a cooling effect.

