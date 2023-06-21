Home States Odisha

Three-member MoEFCC team to visit Similipal Tiger Reserve on June 21

The team arrived in the Capital and will leave for Similipal on Wednesday.

Published: 21st June 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the entrance gate of Similipal Tiger Reserve | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A three-member team from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) will visit Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the wake of recent cases of poaching and killing of two foresters by the armed poachers.

The team will be headed by director general (forest) Chandra Prakash Goyal. Additional director general of National Tiger Conservation Authority YP Yadav and IG (forests) Ramesh Kumar Pandey and two other members of the team, will accompany Goyal to STR.

The team arrived in the Capital and will leave for Similipal on Wednesday. The team is mandated to make site inspections and discuss with officials of the state government regarding the incidence of poaching and killing of the forest employees, said a senior official from the wildlife wing of the Forest department.

Meanwhile, STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni said police is interrogating 10 suspects detained in connection with the murder of Mathy Hansdah, forester of Upper Barhakamuda range of Similipal South Division last week. Joint combing operation has also been intensified.

Despite a token strike by non-gazetted officers, the STR has made alternative arrangements so that regular patrolling activities are not affected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Similipal Tiger Reserve MoEFCC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp