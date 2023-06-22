AIIMS Bhubaneswar integrates yoga for faster recovery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has started integrating yoga with various departments to make the rehabilitation and recovery of patients faster.AIIMS executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said departments like gastroenterology, medical oncology, general surgery and cardiology have already integrated yoga in different phases of treatment and some other departments are in the process.

“Clinical integration of yoga is the need of the hour to make the healing process swift and better. Yoga is very helpful in post-surgery rehabilitation and managing stress,” Dr Biswas said on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

The Department of Community Medicine and Family Medicine (CMFM) in collaboration with the Department of AYUSH observed the day at the Government High School, IRC Village (Ward 25), Nayapalli. On the occasion, Dr Swayam Pragyan Parida and Dr Prajna Paramita Giri stressed on the importance of yoga in life for improving mental health. Yoga instructor Santosh Kumar Sahu demonstrated yoga poses to students and teachers.

BHUBANESWAR: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has started integrating yoga with various departments to make the rehabilitation and recovery of patients faster.AIIMS executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said departments like gastroenterology, medical oncology, general surgery and cardiology have already integrated yoga in different phases of treatment and some other departments are in the process. “Clinical integration of yoga is the need of the hour to make the healing process swift and better. Yoga is very helpful in post-surgery rehabilitation and managing stress,” Dr Biswas said on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. The Department of Community Medicine and Family Medicine (CMFM) in collaboration with the Department of AYUSH observed the day at the Government High School, IRC Village (Ward 25), Nayapalli. On the occasion, Dr Swayam Pragyan Parida and Dr Prajna Paramita Giri stressed on the importance of yoga in life for improving mental health. Yoga instructor Santosh Kumar Sahu demonstrated yoga poses to students and teachers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });