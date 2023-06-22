Home States Odisha

BJD leader run over by car in Odisha, kin alleges murder

Published: 22nd June 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A former sarpanch and BJD leader of Digapahandi block in Ganjam district died after being allegedly hit by a car at Khamarigaon within K Nuagaon police limits on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Lalit Mohan Mohapatra. Family members alleged that Lalit was murdered as he was run over by the car moments after he had a quarrel with a villager.

Sources said the BJD leader had a heated altercation with one Ramkrushna Mishra over an issue. After some time, he left the spot on his motorcycle. At Khamarigaon, Lalit’s bike was hit by Ramkrushna’s car from behind. He sustained critical injuries in the incident. Though Ramkrushna rushed Lalit to Digapahandi Hospital in his car, doctors declared him brought dead.

As the news of Lalit’s death spread, his family members lodged a complaint with K Nuagaon police alleging that he was murdered by  Ramkrushna.IIC Mrutyunjay Swain said basing on the complaint, a case has been registered. The body was sent to MKCG MCH for autopsy on Wednesday. Police have seized the deceased’s motorcycle and efforts are underway to nab Ramkrushna who is absconding with his car.

