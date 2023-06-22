Home States Odisha

BJP national president to arrive in Odisha on June 22, attend rallies

The BJP chief will land at Jharsuguda and attend a meeting of workers at Bargarh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP national president JP Nadda will arrive on a two-day visit to the state from Thursday during which he will participate in several public and organisational programmes. Nadda’s visit is part of BJP’s nationwide Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan on the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Centre and Sampark Se Samarthan campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The saffron party chief will land at Veer Surendra Sai Airport at Jharsuguda at around 4 pm on Thursday after addressing a mega public rally in the Giridih district of Jharkhand. He will then proceed to the party’s district unit office and hold discussions with prominent leaders, office bearers and workers of the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency. Nadda will stay the night at the MCL guest house in Burla where he is likely to meet party leaders of the Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency and distinguished citizens and intellectuals of the district, said Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda.

On June 23, Nadda will travel to Bhawanipatna where he will offer prayers at Maa Manikeswari temple in the town. He will then address a public rally at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium at about 11 am and present the report card of the Modi government in the last nine years. After the meeting, he will meet prominent persons of the district and hold discussions with party leaders and district functionaries of Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency before flying back to Delhi from Jharsuguda in the afternoon, Panda added.

The party had earlier informed that about a change in Nadda’s itinerary which was deferred by a day from June 22 to June 23. However, Panda clarified Nadda’s visit was extended by a day to accommodate his public outreach programme in Jharkhand. He said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bishweswar Tudu, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Odisha D Purandeswari, state unit president Manmohan Samal, national vice-president Baijayanat Panda, all BJP MPs and MLAs will attend the programme at Bhawanipatna.

