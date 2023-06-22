Home States Odisha

Class-IX girl student faints due to ‘heat’ in school in Odisha

She is stable now and will be discharged from the hospital by night.

Published: 22nd June 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

School students protect themselves from scorching heat in Tirupati | Madhav K

School students protect themselves from scorching heat. Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | Madhav K)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/DEOGARH: As schools reopened in most of the districts in the state after summer vacations on Wednesday, a class-IX girl student of the Kundapitha high school under Tilebani block in Deogarh district fainted in the school allegedly due to the heat wave and humidity.

Reportedly, the 14-year-old girl, Sagarika Suhula, fainted during the morning assembly of the school. She was immediately rushed to the Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). The school staff informed that her condition is stable.

School headmaster Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Deogarh continues to be hot and humid and the girl had come to the school empty stomach due to which she fainted while attending the morning prayers. The doctor also confirmed the same after checking her.” However, she is stable now and will be discharged from the hospital by night. A teacher of the school is also there at the hospital and her family members are also with her, he said.

Following the incident, the Deogarh Zilla Bikash Manch on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the district collector demanding delaying the reopening of a school or revising the timings. Many districts of Western Odisha have delayed the reopening of schools or changed their timing to morning classes. But in the Deogarh district, schools started at the usual time of 10 am, they stated in the memorandum demanding to hold the classes in the morning.

Convener of the manch Sudhir Brahma said, “We want the district administration to either extend the vacation till June 24 or run the school with morning classes till June 26.” ADM, Deogarh Rebeca Bilung received the memorandum and assured that she would forward it to the appropriate forum.      

TAGS
Class-IX girl student faint Heat wave in Odisha school
