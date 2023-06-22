Home States Odisha

Jharsuguda DHH staff accused of treating patient after death

Family members of the patient alleged that the woman died due to medical negligence and in order to suppress the matter, the hospital staff continued to treat her.

Published: 22nd June 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital

Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital (DHH) | Website

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old woman continued to get ‘treatment’ at Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital (DHH) even after her death on Tuesday evening. Family members of the patient, identified as Arati Ghosh from the Brajarajnagar area, alleged that the woman died due to medical negligence and in order to suppress the matter, the hospital staff continued to treat her.

Arati was admitted to the DHH due to septicemia on June 17. On Tuesday, the hospital staff conducted blood tests of the woman but her family members were not apprised of the results. Though Arati’s condition deteriorated, the hospital staff reportedly neglected her. She was declared dead in the evening but the DHH staff allegedly put her on oxygen support.

Arati’s daughter said her mother’s condition worsened on Tuesday afternoon after she was administered an injection by a nurse. In the evening, she was supposed to be administered saline but the hospital staff forgot to do so. “When a doctor came to check her vitals at around 10 pm, we found her dead. We were busy completing formalities to take her body when some people noticed that the DHH staff had put an oxygen mask on her at around 11:30 pm,” she alleged.

As the incident drew strong criticism from the locals of Jharsuguda, Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dolamani Patel said, “I was aware of the condition of the patient. She was suffering from several complications including diabetes and was brought to the DHH in a critical condition.”

Patel further said she was aware of the allegation against the DHH staff but its veracity is yet to be ascertained. Two senior officials of the hospital have been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The exact details will come to the fore once the probe is over, the CDMO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharsuguda DHH treating patient after death
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp