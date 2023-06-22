Land kisam changes after 60 years in Odisha, boost for Naranarayan Ashram

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A problem lingering for the last 60 years, coming in the way of the development of Naranarayan Ashram in Malkangiri district’s Poteru has been resolved with the state government deciding to change the kisam of jungle land on which it was established.

The ashram had come up on 2.27 acres of jungle kisam land due to which no construction activities could be taken up. However, after the visit of 5T secretary VK Pandian to the ashram, the land was diverted in favour of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department under section 3(2) of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 for the construction of a community centre at a cost of Rs 48 lakh.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the block development officer, Kalimela and authorised representatives of the ashram for the management and use of the community centre. The funds have been sanctioned under the Biju KBK chief minister’s special assistance scheme. About 70 lakh devotees will benefit from the move.

The ashram authorities and inmates have expressed their happiness for the initiative taken by the 5T secretary which will pave the way for its development. Sub-collector of Malkangiri Akshay Khemundu said the decision has solved a long-standing problem and will lead to the development of the ashram in future.

