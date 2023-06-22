Home States Odisha

Rs 4 crore paid to 236 transgenders for urban programmes in Odisha

Odisha government has taken significant steps in inclusive sanitation practices and urban local bodies across the state are partnering with the transgender community.

Published: 22nd June 2023 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

In a first at aiming to secure the rights of transgenders in Pakistan two bills were introduced in the National Assembly.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 236 transgenders partnering in urban programmes have been paid Rs 4 crore towards service charges, said Housing and Urban Development department principal secretary G Mathi Vathanan.The transgenders from 34 TG groups have actively participated in various urban programmes and earned approximately Rs 4 crore as service charges till date as per the 5T governance framework in Odisha.

“We are transcending barriers and building partnerships with the transgender community,” said the principal secretary. Around 43 transgenders are engaged in faecal sludge treatment plants, as many as sanitation vehicle drivers, 41 in solid water processing centres, 31 in water treatment plants, 24 in Mukta (the urban Wage employment initiative), 18 for parking fee collection, two as urban professionals, 32 as support staff, and one each in a shelter for urban homeless and Jalasathi programme.

Odisha government has taken significant steps in inclusive sanitation practices and urban local bodies across the state are partnering with the transgender community in faecal sludge and septage management, solid waste management, water supply and other services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transgenders G Mathi Vathanan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp