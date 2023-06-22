Home States Odisha

Three detained for ‘abducting’ minor girl in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Karanjia police in Mayurbhanj district detained three persons including a woman over allegations of abducting a 15-year-old minor girl. The detained include Afzal Ansari of Banasahi village, and Mamata Mahakud of Batapalasa, while the third one is yet to be identified.

According to Karanjia SDPO Sudarshan Gangi, the minor girl from Batapalasa village went to attend Rath Yatra at Karanjia on Tuesday accompanied by Afzal Ansari and  Mamata Mahakud. While returning, a youth reportedly offered to drop her at her house and both Ansari and Mahakud too asked her to go with him. But instead of home, the biker took the girl to Rairangpur and kept her confined to a house.

When the girl did not return home in the evening, her parents panicked and started searching for her.
On Wednesday, some people in the village who saw the girl with Ansari and Mahakud asked them about the girl, but they did not respond. Sensing their hand in the missing incident, the villagers tied the duo to an electric pole and thrashed them, the SDPO added.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and rescued the duo. They were taken to Karanjia police station for interrogation. In the meantime, the father of the girl lodged a missing complaint with the police who rescued the minor from Rairangpur and detained the youth, Gangi said. The investigation is on.

