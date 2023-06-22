Home States Odisha

Woman killed in crocodile attack in Odisha, second in a week

The crocodile suddenly manifested out of the knee-deep water and dragged in Sitarani, said an eyewitness Sabita Mallick.

Published: 22nd June 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bhitarkanika National Park

Bhitarkanika National Park (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 45-year-old woman was killed by a crocodile on Wednesday morning while washing utensils in a pond at Hatigadi village under Chandibousamula Gram Panchayat around Bhitarkanika National Park in the district. This was the second fatal crocodile attack around Bhitarkanika within a week, and the eighth in the last 13 months.

“The incident happened around 7.30 am when Sitarani Das was dragged away by a crocodile when she was washing utensils in a pond near a creek. Some locals raised an alarm and tried to save her but the reptile dragged her into the creek. After a few hours, fire brigade personnel and forest guards fished out her half-eaten body,” said Sankar Das, a villager. The crocodile suddenly manifested out of the knee-deep water and dragged in Sitarani, said an eyewitness Sabita Mallick.

Agitated villagers blocked the main road at Jarimula Chhack demanding compensation to the family members of the victim. Bhitarkanika, a vast tract of forest and saltwater swamp is the home to around 1793 saltwater crocodiles as per this year’s reptile census.  

“A high population density means higher incidents of conflict with humans.  Many crocodiles venture out, particularly during rains and nesting season,” said a former wildlife scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, BC Chaudhury.   Entry into the forest was restricted from May 1 to July 31, which is the mating and breeding season of crocodiles in the forest and its water bodies. During this period, female crocodiles turn more violent.

The forest department has erected barricades at 80 river ghats around Bhitarkanika in Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks to prevent crocodiles from attacking human beings, said divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika National Park, Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav.

“We have also advised locals to take bath in the rivers within the barricades by organizing awareness camps in many crocodile–infested riverside villages,” he added. A compensation of Rs 6 lahks will be paid to the family members of the victim after inquiry, added the forest officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crocodile Bhitarkanika National Park
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp