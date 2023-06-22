Woman killed in crocodile attack in Odisha, second in a week

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 45-year-old woman was killed by a crocodile on Wednesday morning while washing utensils in a pond at Hatigadi village under Chandibousamula Gram Panchayat around Bhitarkanika National Park in the district. This was the second fatal crocodile attack around Bhitarkanika within a week, and the eighth in the last 13 months.

“The incident happened around 7.30 am when Sitarani Das was dragged away by a crocodile when she was washing utensils in a pond near a creek. Some locals raised an alarm and tried to save her but the reptile dragged her into the creek. After a few hours, fire brigade personnel and forest guards fished out her half-eaten body,” said Sankar Das, a villager. The crocodile suddenly manifested out of the knee-deep water and dragged in Sitarani, said an eyewitness Sabita Mallick.

Agitated villagers blocked the main road at Jarimula Chhack demanding compensation to the family members of the victim. Bhitarkanika, a vast tract of forest and saltwater swamp is the home to around 1793 saltwater crocodiles as per this year’s reptile census.

“A high population density means higher incidents of conflict with humans. Many crocodiles venture out, particularly during rains and nesting season,” said a former wildlife scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, BC Chaudhury. Entry into the forest was restricted from May 1 to July 31, which is the mating and breeding season of crocodiles in the forest and its water bodies. During this period, female crocodiles turn more violent.

The forest department has erected barricades at 80 river ghats around Bhitarkanika in Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks to prevent crocodiles from attacking human beings, said divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika National Park, Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav.

“We have also advised locals to take bath in the rivers within the barricades by organizing awareness camps in many crocodile–infested riverside villages,” he added. A compensation of Rs 6 lahks will be paid to the family members of the victim after inquiry, added the forest officer.

