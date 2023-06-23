15 PEOs slapped show cause for embezzling Rs 36L in Odisha

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: At least 15 panchayat executive officers (PEOs) of Kosagumuda block in Nabarangpur have been charged with embezzling over Rs 36.85 lakh funds meant for the provision of free food to the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The district administration has framed a draft charge against the 15 PEOs on charges of neglecting duty and embezzling the funds. The accused PEOs have also been directed to reply within 15 days.

Sources said the PEOs were assigned the task of providing meals to the needy in 26 panchayats during the pandemic period. Accordingly, free kitchens were set up and food was provided to the beneficiaries during the outbreak of Covid. However, the PEOs swindled Rs 36,85,840 by falsely showing that 92, 146 meals were given to 2,379 people in the Kosagumuda block

After the fraud came to the fore, the district administration formed a committee to investigate it. A team of officials from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department launched a probe and submitted its report to the district collector. In the report, the PEOs were accused of misusing their authority and embezzling lakhs of rupees through the free kitchen programme.

Based on the report, Nabarangpur collector Kamal Lochan Mishra framed the draft charge against the PEOs.Contacted, district panchayat officer Sisir Kumar Pani said the administration has slapped show cause on the accused PEOs.

They have been asked to reply why action will not be taken against them for their involvement in swindling government funds, within 15 days. After receiving their replies, the collector will take further action as per the law.

