As poachers mount attack, Similipal fights vacancies

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the midst of an unprecedented spate of poachers’ attacks on forest frontline staff, Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR)’s core critical area is grappling with a staggering vacancy of 45 per cent of posts.

Most of these are at the base-level positions, sources in the wildlife wing of the forest and environment department revealed. Similipal South division has a vacancy of 35 pc, whereas, in Similipal North, an alarming 60 pc posts are waiting to be filled up.

The core area of STR comprises these two divisions. As per available statistics, at least 163 out of a total 358 sanctioned posts at different levels in both south and north divisions are vacant at present. Nearly half of these vacant posts are in forester and forest guard positions.

Six out of 10 range officer posts are yet to be filled in Similipal south where a forester was recently killed by poachers during a late-night encounter. Eleven out of 48 forester posts and 42 out of 109 forest guard posts, the first responders to any illegal activities in the forest, are also vacant in the division.

In Upper Barhakamuda range of Similipal south division where forester Mathy Hansdah was shot dead by poachers on June 17, the range officer position had remained headless and Hansdah was deployed as the in-charge ranger.

The vacancy position in Similipal north division, where forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena was killed by the poachers last month is worse. While six out of nine forest ranger posts are lying vacant in the division, data suggests, 24 out of a sanctioned strength of 40 foresters and 51 out of a total of 81 forest guard posts continue to be vacant.

After the state government decided to fill the posts, a senior forest official said, the posting in some cases took as long as three years. This needs to be expedited as acute staff shortage is hampering tiger monitoring, he said.

The acute shortage has repercussions on anti-poaching activities and protection measures in the biggest tiger habitat of Odisha.“In the absence of adequate staff, the authorities are forced to give additional charge of a range or beat to field staff which only weakens protection network,” said former field director of Similipal Suresh Kumar Mishra.

Similipal TR, unlike other habitats, has large inaccessible pockets where foot patrolling is the only way to prevent poachers’ entry and illegal wildlife activities. This calls for immediate attention of the government to fill up vacancies for enhanced protection measures in the tiger reserve.

Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat who visited STR after Hansda’s murder had informed that vacant posts would be filled at the earliest.PCCF (Wildlife) SK Popli informed TNIE the process of posting started last year and is continuing. “The range officer post of Upper Barhakamuda had also been filled. However, the incident took place before the deceased forester could hand over the charge,” he said.

ALSO READ | Similipal Tiger Reserve needs to go beyond bureaucracy, be more inclusive

Special joint task force in tiger reserve soon

The state government is likely to form a special joint task force (SJTF) to improve wildlife protection measures in Similipal Tiger Reserve. A proposal to this effect was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena at Lok Sewa Bhawan here on Thursday.

As per the recommendation of DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal, the SJTF will have staff from both Odisha police and the Forest department and it will be under the control of STR field director and Baripada RCCF.

The chief secretary during the meeting stressed on strong intelligence network to improve protection and intensify anti-poaching activities in the STR. As per the chief secretary’s order, a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be framed soon by the Mayurbhanj police and Forest department to strengthen the intelligence network on the ground. During the meeting, the government also decided to provide sophisticated arms and impart firearms training on a regular basis to staff posted in Similipal to strengthen patrolling in the tiger habitat.

ALSO READ | Similipal Tiger Reserve needs special armed force to protect its fauna

The government will also engage staff from Kenduleaf and territorial wings of the forest department in Similipal till the existing vacancies are filled. The OSSSC has been asked to expedite the recruitment process to fill the vacancies in the tiger reserve at the earliest, forest officials present in the meeting said.

ACS (forest) Satyabrata Sahu, DGP Bansal, chief wildlife warden SK Popli and PCCF and HoFF Debidutta Biswal were present at the meeting. Meanwhile, in another development, a three-member team of MoEFCC headed by DG (Forest) Chandra Prakash Goyal wrapped up its Similipal tour and left for New Delhi.

BHUBANESWAR: In the midst of an unprecedented spate of poachers’ attacks on forest frontline staff, Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR)’s core critical area is grappling with a staggering vacancy of 45 per cent of posts. Most of these are at the base-level positions, sources in the wildlife wing of the forest and environment department revealed. Similipal South division has a vacancy of 35 pc, whereas, in Similipal North, an alarming 60 pc posts are waiting to be filled up. The core area of STR comprises these two divisions. As per available statistics, at least 163 out of a total 358 sanctioned posts at different levels in both south and north divisions are vacant at present. Nearly half of these vacant posts are in forester and forest guard positions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Six out of 10 range officer posts are yet to be filled in Similipal south where a forester was recently killed by poachers during a late-night encounter. Eleven out of 48 forester posts and 42 out of 109 forest guard posts, the first responders to any illegal activities in the forest, are also vacant in the division. In Upper Barhakamuda range of Similipal south division where forester Mathy Hansdah was shot dead by poachers on June 17, the range officer position had remained headless and Hansdah was deployed as the in-charge ranger. The vacancy position in Similipal north division, where forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena was killed by the poachers last month is worse. While six out of nine forest ranger posts are lying vacant in the division, data suggests, 24 out of a sanctioned strength of 40 foresters and 51 out of a total of 81 forest guard posts continue to be vacant. After the state government decided to fill the posts, a senior forest official said, the posting in some cases took as long as three years. This needs to be expedited as acute staff shortage is hampering tiger monitoring, he said. The acute shortage has repercussions on anti-poaching activities and protection measures in the biggest tiger habitat of Odisha.“In the absence of adequate staff, the authorities are forced to give additional charge of a range or beat to field staff which only weakens protection network,” said former field director of Similipal Suresh Kumar Mishra. Similipal TR, unlike other habitats, has large inaccessible pockets where foot patrolling is the only way to prevent poachers’ entry and illegal wildlife activities. This calls for immediate attention of the government to fill up vacancies for enhanced protection measures in the tiger reserve. Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat who visited STR after Hansda’s murder had informed that vacant posts would be filled at the earliest.PCCF (Wildlife) SK Popli informed TNIE the process of posting started last year and is continuing. “The range officer post of Upper Barhakamuda had also been filled. However, the incident took place before the deceased forester could hand over the charge,” he said. ALSO READ | Similipal Tiger Reserve needs to go beyond bureaucracy, be more inclusive Special joint task force in tiger reserve soon The state government is likely to form a special joint task force (SJTF) to improve wildlife protection measures in Similipal Tiger Reserve. A proposal to this effect was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena at Lok Sewa Bhawan here on Thursday. As per the recommendation of DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal, the SJTF will have staff from both Odisha police and the Forest department and it will be under the control of STR field director and Baripada RCCF. The chief secretary during the meeting stressed on strong intelligence network to improve protection and intensify anti-poaching activities in the STR. As per the chief secretary’s order, a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be framed soon by the Mayurbhanj police and Forest department to strengthen the intelligence network on the ground. During the meeting, the government also decided to provide sophisticated arms and impart firearms training on a regular basis to staff posted in Similipal to strengthen patrolling in the tiger habitat. ALSO READ | Similipal Tiger Reserve needs special armed force to protect its fauna The government will also engage staff from Kenduleaf and territorial wings of the forest department in Similipal till the existing vacancies are filled. The OSSSC has been asked to expedite the recruitment process to fill the vacancies in the tiger reserve at the earliest, forest officials present in the meeting said. ACS (forest) Satyabrata Sahu, DGP Bansal, chief wildlife warden SK Popli and PCCF and HoFF Debidutta Biswal were present at the meeting. Meanwhile, in another development, a three-member team of MoEFCC headed by DG (Forest) Chandra Prakash Goyal wrapped up its Similipal tour and left for New Delhi.