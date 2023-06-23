ASI inspects Srimandir in Odisha to plug rodent holes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will explore traditional methods to close the routes through which rodents are entering the sanctum sanctorum of the 12th century Shree Jagannath temple.

This was informed by ASI’s superintending archaeologist of Puri Circle Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak on Thursday. ASI officials along with Work department staff and technical core committee members of the temple inspected Srimandir and conducted a review meeting of the various conservation works underway at the shrine.

Earlier this year, the temple servitors had complained of a rise in rodent problems in the sanctum sanctorum. A large number of rats are found near the Ratna Singhasana of the Trinity every day, posing difficulties for the sevayats to perform the rituals. The rodents are also damaging the clothes and garlands of the deities.

"We inspected the area today and we have identified two main sources through which the rats may be entering the sanctum sanctorum - the drains and the main doors. Since the rats cannot be killed using chemicals, we will use traditional methods to close the drainage channels through meshes and put in some kind of measure like non-chemical rat repellent products to prevent the rodents from entering through the doors,” Garnayak said.

Although a devotee had donated a rat-repellent machine, the servitors had not allowed its use in the sanctum sanctorum as it created noise. As a temporary arrangement, the Shree Jagannath temple Administration had put in place rat traps near Kalahata Dwara. However, rats rarely fall into the traps as they usually remain hidden in ‘chandua’ above the Ratna Singhasana.

The ASI will also carry out scientific cleaning of the sanctum sanctorum, both wet and dry, to maintain the health of the structure. “Unlike previous years, we found the condition of the walls of the sanctum sanctorum is much better this time. We are keeping a watch on temperature and moisture levels in the area,” he said.

Rats in the shrine

A large number of rats are found near Ratna Singhasana

The rodents are damaging deities’ clothes and garlands

The rats rarely fall into traps placed near Kalahata Dwara

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will explore traditional methods to close the routes through which rodents are entering the sanctum sanctorum of the 12th century Shree Jagannath temple. This was informed by ASI’s superintending archaeologist of Puri Circle Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak on Thursday. ASI officials along with Work department staff and technical core committee members of the temple inspected Srimandir and conducted a review meeting of the various conservation works underway at the shrine. Earlier this year, the temple servitors had complained of a rise in rodent problems in the sanctum sanctorum. A large number of rats are found near the Ratna Singhasana of the Trinity every day, posing difficulties for the sevayats to perform the rituals. The rodents are also damaging the clothes and garlands of the deities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "We inspected the area today and we have identified two main sources through which the rats may be entering the sanctum sanctorum - the drains and the main doors. Since the rats cannot be killed using chemicals, we will use traditional methods to close the drainage channels through meshes and put in some kind of measure like non-chemical rat repellent products to prevent the rodents from entering through the doors,” Garnayak said. Although a devotee had donated a rat-repellent machine, the servitors had not allowed its use in the sanctum sanctorum as it created noise. As a temporary arrangement, the Shree Jagannath temple Administration had put in place rat traps near Kalahata Dwara. However, rats rarely fall into the traps as they usually remain hidden in ‘chandua’ above the Ratna Singhasana. The ASI will also carry out scientific cleaning of the sanctum sanctorum, both wet and dry, to maintain the health of the structure. “Unlike previous years, we found the condition of the walls of the sanctum sanctorum is much better this time. We are keeping a watch on temperature and moisture levels in the area,” he said. Rats in the shrine A large number of rats are found near Ratna Singhasana The rodents are damaging deities’ clothes and garlands The rats rarely fall into traps placed near Kalahata Dwara