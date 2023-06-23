'Balangir bandh' over crime against women in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Normal life was affected in Balangir due to the bandh called by Paschim Odisha Mahila Sangh on Thursday demanding harsh punishment for people involved in crime against women.

All business establishments, government and private offices besides financial institutions downed their shutters due to the shutdown. Schools and colleges, which were supposed to open on Thursday after summer vacation, also remained closed. Vehicles remained off the roads as both private bus and truck owners’ associations supported the shutdown call.

President of the Sangh Sabita Nanda said the bandh was observed to protest the failure of the government in giving protection to women and bringing the culprits to justice. Citing the case of rape and murder of Snhehalata Chatria in Sargipali village, Nanda said though the crime took place several years back, police have failed to arrest the culprits.

Besides, the Crime Branch, which took over the case, has failed to file the charge sheet. She also raised the Mamita Meher issue. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Balangir Tofan Bag said the bandh was peaceful. Adequate security arrangements were put in place for the bandh.

