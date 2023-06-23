Home States Odisha

Bit by snake, 60-year-old woman takes the reptile to hospital in Odisha

On being asked the reason of carrying the snake, the woman said she wanted to show the doctor the particular snake that bit her, so that treatment can be given accordingly.

Russell’s viper

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Much to the shock of doctors and staff of the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Mahakalapada, a 60-year-old woman of Kendrapara district who was bitten by a baby Russell’s Viper locally called  ‘Chandan Boda’ in her house on Wednesday night was seen reaching the hospital for treatment, carrying the snake, on Thursday morning.

The condition of the woman Kalpana Nayak of Lunimathia village under Mahakalapada was serious as she came to the CHC around eight hours after the incident for which we referred her to the district government hospital at Kendrapara for further treatment, said a medical officer of CHC, Dr Niranjan Kar.

“We were flabbergasted seeing the snake in a box. She refused to part with the snake and carried it to the hospital at Kendrapada," Kar added.

On being asked the reason for carrying the snake, the woman said she wanted to show the doctor the particular snake that bit her, so that treatment can be given accordingly. Chief district medical officer (CDMO), Kendrapara, Dr Pramod Praharaj said the woman is out of danger. The snake too has been left in the nearby forest.

General Secretary of Odisha Snake Helpline Suvendu Mallick said, “A baby Russell’s Viper has lethal venom to kill humans. The woman did the right thing by carrying the snake to the hospital. That must have helped doctors to provide the right treatment.”

