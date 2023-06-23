BJP national president sets poll ball rolling with outreach programme in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JHARSUGUDA: Setting in motion a massive public outreach programme in the state keeping an eye on the 2024 general elections, BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday exhorted party leaders and workers not to waste time as they have a herculean task to bring back the Narendra Modi-led government at Centre for the third consecutive time.

Commencing his two-day visit to the state from Jharsuguda, Nadda sat down to business immediately on arrival by holding a meeting of state BJP leadership, Bargarh parliamentary constituency and district functionaries at the newly-constructed party office in Behramal Chowk.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda received a warm welcome at Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/yObmO1IYHp June 22, 2023

“The Modi government has countless achievements to tell the people. It is our responsibility to reach every family and tell them what we have done for them in the last nine years vis-a-vis the decades-long rule by the Congress. We must also tell the people about the quantum jump in the central assistance to Odisha and how this has been misused by the BJD government,” Nadda said at the meeting.

Highlighting the robust economic turnaround of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP chief said ‘Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’ have been the hallmark of the nine years of NDA government. As the welfare programmes of Modi government are being hijacked by the BJD government in Odisha, the role of party workers has come into play for placing the truth before the people, Nadda told the party leaders.

On his arrival at Veer Surendra Sai Airport at 4.40 pm from Ranchi by helicopter, Nadda was given a rousing reception by party workers. He inaugurated the new BJP office at Behramal before holding the meeting with party leaders there.

Several prominent leaders including state BJP president Manmohan Samal, national BJP general secretary and Odisha in-charge D Purandeswari, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and other state functionaries were present.

After the meeting, Nadda left for Sambalpur for a night halt. He had a meeting with leaders of the Sambalpur parliamentary constituency at a guest house, where he will stay for the night. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived from Pune and joined Nadda at Sambalpur.

Nadda and Pradhan will travel to Bhawanipatna, the district headquarter town of Kalahandi on Friday, where he will address a public meeting as part of his Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

