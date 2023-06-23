Ex-MP brings garland of pig bones for PWD engineer in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: High drama unfolded in the Public Works Department (PWD) office at Baripada as former Mayurbhanj MP Laxman Tudu arrived with a garland of pig bones meant for an assistant engineer who allegedly was spreading rumours against him.

Accompanied by his wife and supporters, Tudu reached the PWD office with two garlands, one made with flowers and the other with pig bones, and enquired about the whereabouts of assistant engineer Rabi Mishra. The former MP alleged Mishra was defaming him with claims of bribery.

Speaking to media persons later, Tudu said he had approached PWD, Baripada Circle for widening a road from Kuliana to Chandua. Recently, the department widened the road but mentioned the name of Minister Sudam Marandi on the plaque. Opposing it, he met Mishra and asked him to inspect the road project which was of poor quality.

“After a few days, the assistant engineer told some contractors and people of Chandua that I had opposed the road widening project as the department did not bribe me. He also told people that I had gone mad and my mind was not working properly,” he alleged.

Tudu said he was shocked by the claims made by Mishra. “I came to the PWD office to demand a probe into the allegations made by the engineer. If his claims were true, I would have garlanded him with flowers. But if the allegations were found to be false, I would have made him wear the garland made of pig bones,” he added.

Incidentally, Mishra was not present in his office when the former MP arrived with the garlands.A PWD official said the matter has been apprised to higher authorities who will look into it.

