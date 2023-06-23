Fair transfer of post-possession DQ houses, plots excluded from Task Force report in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief for beneficiaries who have been allotted single residential plots or houses under discretionary quota (DQ) and transferred the same to their legal heirs after taking possession of the property, the state government on Wednesday decided to exclude such cases from the Task Force report of 2014.

A proposal in this regard by the General Administration department was approved by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said the Task Force in Para 48 (7) of its report recommends post-possession transfers by discretionary quota allottees and multiple allottees should be cancelled. However, it has been suggested in the report that “the cancellation may not be done in respect of an allottee getting only one plot/house/flat through fair means and by following the prescribed procedure and provisions for such transfer.”

“It is, therefore, decided to exclude the names of the allottees, getting one plot/house/flat through fair means and by following the prescribed procedure and provisions. In case of transfer of such allotments in favour of the legal heirs of the original allottee under the category of post-possession transfer cases have been excluded from the purview of the Task Force report,” Jena said.

In November 2022, almost eight years after the cancellation of 1,791 allotments of houses and plots by the GA department, Bhubaneswar Development Authority, Cuttack Development Authority and Odisha State Housing Board under discretionary quota, the state government rolled back some of its decisions excluding single allottees under DQ from the purview of Task Force report.

Agencies concerned have asked single allottees found to have taken houses or plots through the proper procedure to submit a fresh declaration through affidavits stating they were not beneficiaries of the government scheme before or after the allotment of plots and houses under DQ. The last date for filing such an affidavit to BDA was May 28.

