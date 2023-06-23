Home States Odisha

Odisha CM reforms Berhampur committee

Berhampur Mahanagar committee is the second after Ganjam, which has been restructured so far.

CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a 65-member committee for Berhampur Mahanagar as part of the organisational restructuring of the party in Ganjam.

While Bijay Chandra Samal, a senior local leader, will continue as president, 14 vice-presidents, 16 general secretaries and 32 secretaries have been appointed in the new committee to cater to all factions of the party in Berhampur city, which is part of Ganjam, the home district of the chief minister. A new post of digital secretary has been created in the Mahanagar committee in view of the increasing importance of social media in the current political discourse.

Berhampur Mahanagar committee is the second after Ganjam, which has been restructured so far. The restructuring of the Mahanagar committee came days after the appointment of Rajya Sabha member Manas Mangaraj as the observer of the Berhampur Parliamentary constituency. Meanwhile, out of the seven vacant posts of district presidents, the one in Jagatsinghpur has been filled up with the appointment of senior leader Rabi Narayan Jena to the post.

