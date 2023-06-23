Home States Odisha

Pay pension at panchayats: BJD to Centre

Besides, the Centre should also agree to the demand that national pensions be paid at the panchayat-level.

Published: 23rd June 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Shreemayee Mishra

BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday demanded payments under central pension schemes including the national old age pension scheme be made at the panchayat level as beneficiaries are facing numerous problems in collecting the money due to a lack of bank branches in many places.

Addressing media persons here, BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said around the state has 20 lakh beneficiaries of two pension schemes of the Centre, the national old age pension and pension for the differently-abled. Such beneficiaries face a lot of problems in visiting the nearest bank branches which are far away from the villages.  

Mishra alleged over 60 per cent of the panchayat headquarters in the state do not have bank branches owing to Central neglect. She said the state governments have a 50 per cent share in the funds of the national pension schemes.

The BJD leader said around 28 lakh people are covered under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY). All beneficiaries who were being covered under the ‘State Old Age Pension Scheme, 1989’ and the ‘Orissa Disability Pension Scheme, 1985’ in the state are now beneficiaries under MBPY. Mishra said the state government pays the beneficiaries under the scheme at the panchayat level.

Targeting BJP MPs for not raising the issue of increasing banking coverage in the state at the national level, Mishra said BJD has been drawing the attention of the Centre to the problem for the last more than 10 years without any response. She demanded the Union ministers from the state should raise the issue and ensure banking coverage in the state is increased. Besides, the Centre should also agree to the demand that national pensions be paid at the panchayat level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD central pension schemes panchayat
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp