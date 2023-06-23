Pay pension at panchayats: BJD to Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday demanded payments under central pension schemes including the national old age pension scheme be made at the panchayat level as beneficiaries are facing numerous problems in collecting the money due to a lack of bank branches in many places.

Addressing media persons here, BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said around the state has 20 lakh beneficiaries of two pension schemes of the Centre, the national old age pension and pension for the differently-abled. Such beneficiaries face a lot of problems in visiting the nearest bank branches which are far away from the villages.

Mishra alleged over 60 per cent of the panchayat headquarters in the state do not have bank branches owing to Central neglect. She said the state governments have a 50 per cent share in the funds of the national pension schemes.

The BJD leader said around 28 lakh people are covered under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY). All beneficiaries who were being covered under the ‘State Old Age Pension Scheme, 1989’ and the ‘Orissa Disability Pension Scheme, 1985’ in the state are now beneficiaries under MBPY. Mishra said the state government pays the beneficiaries under the scheme at the panchayat level.

Targeting BJP MPs for not raising the issue of increasing banking coverage in the state at the national level, Mishra said BJD has been drawing the attention of the Centre to the problem for the last more than 10 years without any response. She demanded the Union ministers from the state should raise the issue and ensure banking coverage in the state is increased. Besides, the Centre should also agree to the demand that national pensions be paid at the panchayat level.

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday demanded payments under central pension schemes including the national old age pension scheme be made at the panchayat level as beneficiaries are facing numerous problems in collecting the money due to a lack of bank branches in many places. Addressing media persons here, BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said around the state has 20 lakh beneficiaries of two pension schemes of the Centre, the national old age pension and pension for the differently-abled. Such beneficiaries face a lot of problems in visiting the nearest bank branches which are far away from the villages. Mishra alleged over 60 per cent of the panchayat headquarters in the state do not have bank branches owing to Central neglect. She said the state governments have a 50 per cent share in the funds of the national pension schemes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BJD leader said around 28 lakh people are covered under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY). All beneficiaries who were being covered under the ‘State Old Age Pension Scheme, 1989’ and the ‘Orissa Disability Pension Scheme, 1985’ in the state are now beneficiaries under MBPY. Mishra said the state government pays the beneficiaries under the scheme at the panchayat level. Targeting BJP MPs for not raising the issue of increasing banking coverage in the state at the national level, Mishra said BJD has been drawing the attention of the Centre to the problem for the last more than 10 years without any response. She demanded the Union ministers from the state should raise the issue and ensure banking coverage in the state is increased. Besides, the Centre should also agree to the demand that national pensions be paid at the panchayat level.