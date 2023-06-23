Rath Yatra: Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath reach Mausima

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Braving incessant rain, women devotees enthusiastically pulled the chariot of Devi Subhadra to the Mausima temple on Thursday. The chariot was stationed in the middle of the Grand Road in front of the Baripada town police station on Wednesday. Subsequently, Lord Jagannath’s chariot also reached the Mausima temple. On Wednesday, Lord Balabhadra’s chariot reached Mausima temple.

The servitors performed the daily rituals like Abakash, Alati, Madhyana Dhupa and Sandhya Aarti for the Trinity on the chariots besides offering bhog. More than 80,000 devotees congregated to witness the fete.

Mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar said due to the extended support of volunteers from different educational institutions, NCC and NSS of different degree colleges under Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University the pulling of the chariots was conducted smoothly. No untoward incident was reported amid constant surveillance.

As per temple sources, the Pahandi of Trinity will be carried out at 10.30 pm before the deities are taken inside the temple. Among others, Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj, School and Mass Education minister Sudam Marandi, advisor of SC and ST Development department, Government of Odisha and ex-MP Sarojini Hembram, Special Development Council chairman Debashis Marandi were present during the ceremony.

