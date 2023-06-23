Home States Odisha

Rs 2.49 crore for Bahanaga school in Odisha, more in store

Pandian further reviewed the construction of Salindi canal with officials and engineers.

Published: 23rd June 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sanctioned Rs 2.49 crore for the reconstruction of Bahanaga high school in Balasore district under the 5T initiative. The fund will be released from the chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF).

The chief minister had directed that the high school should be included in the 5T initiative for transformation in recognition of the extraordinary service rendered by the teachers and locals.
5T secretary VK Pandian met the students, teachers, managing committee of the school, people’s representatives and the collector at Bahanaga High School during his visit to Balasore district on the day.

He announced Bahanaga will be made one of the best panchayats in the country. The 5T secretary met youths who had donated blood in the immediate aftermath of the train disaster, at Fakir Mohan Medical College in Remuna and lauded their efforts in relief and rescue.

Besides, the 5T secretary visited Panchalingeswar temple in Oupada and Kheerachora Gopinath temple in Remuna block and asked the collector to submit a report on their beautification after discussion with stakeholders.

Pandian further reviewed the construction of the Salindi Canal with officials and engineers. Work on the canal will be completed by December. He later visited Baulagadia panchayat and interacted with locals and reviewed their work under ‘one panchayat, one utpada (production) scheme.

The 5T secretary also visited the Baba Raghunath Jeu Stone Carving Centre at Baulagadia and praised the handicraft works. After discussing with the handicraft artisans, he announced steps will be taken for marketing their products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Bahanaga school
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp