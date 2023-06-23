Rs 2.49 crore for Bahanaga school in Odisha, more in store

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sanctioned Rs 2.49 crore for the reconstruction of Bahanaga high school in Balasore district under the 5T initiative. The fund will be released from the chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF).

The chief minister had directed that the high school should be included in the 5T initiative for transformation in recognition of the extraordinary service rendered by the teachers and locals.

5T secretary VK Pandian met the students, teachers, managing committee of the school, people’s representatives and the collector at Bahanaga High School during his visit to Balasore district on the day.

He announced Bahanaga will be made one of the best panchayats in the country. The 5T secretary met youths who had donated blood in the immediate aftermath of the train disaster, at Fakir Mohan Medical College in Remuna and lauded their efforts in relief and rescue.

Besides, the 5T secretary visited Panchalingeswar temple in Oupada and Kheerachora Gopinath temple in Remuna block and asked the collector to submit a report on their beautification after discussion with stakeholders.

ସୋର ବ୍ଲକର ୟୁ.ଏନ୍ କଲେଜ, ଖଇରା ବ୍ଲକରେ କୁପାରି ପଞ୍ଚାୟତ ପଡିଆ, ପଞ୍ଚଲିଙ୍ଗେଶ୍ୱର ମନ୍ଦିର, ଫକୀର ମୋହନ ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜ, ରେମୁଣାର ବାମପଡାସ୍ଥିତ ନୋସିରେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଲୋକ, ମିଶନ ଶକ୍ତି ସଦସ୍ୟା ଓ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସଂଗଠନମାନଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏଥିସହ ସୋରର ସମସ୍ତ ସ୍କୁଲ ଓ କଲେଜ 5T ଉପକ୍ରମରେ ରୂପାନ୍ତରିତ ହେବ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି। pic.twitter.com/whdczG0Mnu — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) June 22, 2023

Pandian further reviewed the construction of the Salindi Canal with officials and engineers. Work on the canal will be completed by December. He later visited Baulagadia panchayat and interacted with locals and reviewed their work under ‘one panchayat, one utpada (production) scheme.

The 5T secretary also visited the Baba Raghunath Jeu Stone Carving Centre at Baulagadia and praised the handicraft works. After discussing with the handicraft artisans, he announced steps will be taken for marketing their products.

