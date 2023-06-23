Subsidised seeds supply far less than farmers’ requirement in Odisha's Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Deprived of subsidised seeds, a majority of farmers in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district are forced to procure quality-compromised seeds from private sources leading to low crop yield.

The Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC), the only government body to supply subsidised seeds to farmers has been provisioning only 10,000-12,000 quintals of certified hi-yield seeds for the past few years. But the district administration reportedly does not put it on record.

In 2021 Kharif season, the target was to distribute 28,900 quintals of certified seeds, yet in reality, 21,415 quintals were supplied of which hardly 10,000 quintals were provided by the OSSC, while the rest 11,415 quintals came from other sources with no proper records.

Sources in the district administration said, for the 2023 kharif season the target is to distribute 30,000 quintals of certified seeds through 44 LAMPCs (Large And Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies), two other cooperative centres and 115 registered private seeds dealers. But with OSSC not able to meet the requirement, seeds are procured from government-approved private companies who fetch it from Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and a few other states. In the process, farmers get compromised seeds.

Even when farmers purchase seeds from private dealers directly, they end up paying more but do not get the desired yield. At the same time, they lose a subsidy of Rs 15 per kg, sources added. Former deputy director of agriculture AN Satpathy said the actual seed demand for Sundargarh district is about 80,000-90,000 quintals. But the OSSC is not in a position to meet the demand.

“Considering the climatic and rainfall conditions of Sundargarh about 60 percent of farmers demand short duration seeds of 110 to 125 days, while the rest rely on medium duration seeds of up to 140 days. But the farmers are not able to get seeds of their choice,” said Satpathy. Incidentally, the combined capacity of three seed multiplication farms and processing units in Sundargarh is less than 2,000 quintals.

A senior agriculture official, on condition of anonymity, said the administration’s seed replacement rate in Sundargarh is about 30 per cent which includes government-supplied certified seeds, farmers in possession of certified varieties and procurement from government-approved private dealers.

In-charge chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Harihar Naik said there is no issue with certified seeds distribution. “So far about 10,000 quintals have been supplied and the administration is in possession of another 10,000 quintals for distribution depending on rainfall pattern,” Naik added.

ROURKELA: Deprived of subsidised seeds, a majority of farmers in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district are forced to procure quality-compromised seeds from private sources leading to low crop yield. The Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC), the only government body to supply subsidised seeds to farmers has been provisioning only 10,000-12,000 quintals of certified hi-yield seeds for the past few years. But the district administration reportedly does not put it on record. In 2021 Kharif season, the target was to distribute 28,900 quintals of certified seeds, yet in reality, 21,415 quintals were supplied of which hardly 10,000 quintals were provided by the OSSC, while the rest 11,415 quintals came from other sources with no proper records.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources in the district administration said, for the 2023 kharif season the target is to distribute 30,000 quintals of certified seeds through 44 LAMPCs (Large And Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies), two other cooperative centres and 115 registered private seeds dealers. But with OSSC not able to meet the requirement, seeds are procured from government-approved private companies who fetch it from Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and a few other states. In the process, farmers get compromised seeds. Even when farmers purchase seeds from private dealers directly, they end up paying more but do not get the desired yield. At the same time, they lose a subsidy of Rs 15 per kg, sources added. Former deputy director of agriculture AN Satpathy said the actual seed demand for Sundargarh district is about 80,000-90,000 quintals. But the OSSC is not in a position to meet the demand. “Considering the climatic and rainfall conditions of Sundargarh about 60 percent of farmers demand short duration seeds of 110 to 125 days, while the rest rely on medium duration seeds of up to 140 days. But the farmers are not able to get seeds of their choice,” said Satpathy. Incidentally, the combined capacity of three seed multiplication farms and processing units in Sundargarh is less than 2,000 quintals. A senior agriculture official, on condition of anonymity, said the administration’s seed replacement rate in Sundargarh is about 30 per cent which includes government-supplied certified seeds, farmers in possession of certified varieties and procurement from government-approved private dealers. In-charge chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Harihar Naik said there is no issue with certified seeds distribution. “So far about 10,000 quintals have been supplied and the administration is in possession of another 10,000 quintals for distribution depending on rainfall pattern,” Naik added.