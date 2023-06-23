Home States Odisha

Trans students to get financial aid for education in Odisha

This includes one-time non-recurring grant of Rs 15,000 per inmate for purchase of furniture and furnishings.

Published: 23rd June 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will provide financial assistance to transgender students for pursuing education and other economic activities. The decision was taken after transgenders were found facing challenges in moving to places for education, training and employment as they do not have access to existing boys and girls hostels.

They are also not preferred as tenants by house owners. The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department will provide assistance with hostel facilities for them under the Sweekruti scheme. This includes a one-time non-recurring grant of Rs 15,000 per inmate for the purchase of furniture and furnishings.

Transgender students pursuing education and staying in hostels will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 towards meeting their expenses for the period of their education, subject to submission of recommendation of educational institutions concerned. Individual entrepreneurship for generating self-employment-based income including production, marketing and service centres by the registered transgender persons will be promoted.

Projects not exceeding a one-time investment of Rs 10 lakh will be considered on a priority basis. Group endeavour for generating self-employment-based individual income will also be encouraged. For group endeavour, projects not exceeding a one-time investment of Rs 20 lakh will be considered and the ventures must ensure the objective of providing individual income to the members of the group.

Self-help groups (SHGs) formed by transgenders will be given one-time assistance of Rs 1.25 lakh for initial activities support and startup capital.SSEPD Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said the state government seeks to create an environment that provides them equal opportunities, protection of their rights and meaningful participation in society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Trans students financial aid for education
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp