Trans students to get financial aid for education in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will provide financial assistance to transgender students for pursuing education and other economic activities. The decision was taken after transgenders were found facing challenges in moving to places for education, training and employment as they do not have access to existing boys and girls hostels.

They are also not preferred as tenants by house owners. The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department will provide assistance with hostel facilities for them under the Sweekruti scheme. This includes a one-time non-recurring grant of Rs 15,000 per inmate for the purchase of furniture and furnishings.

Transgender students pursuing education and staying in hostels will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 towards meeting their expenses for the period of their education, subject to submission of recommendation of educational institutions concerned. Individual entrepreneurship for generating self-employment-based income including production, marketing and service centres by the registered transgender persons will be promoted.

Projects not exceeding a one-time investment of Rs 10 lakh will be considered on a priority basis. Group endeavour for generating self-employment-based individual income will also be encouraged. For group endeavour, projects not exceeding a one-time investment of Rs 20 lakh will be considered and the ventures must ensure the objective of providing individual income to the members of the group.

Self-help groups (SHGs) formed by transgenders will be given one-time assistance of Rs 1.25 lakh for initial activities support and startup capital.SSEPD Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said the state government seeks to create an environment that provides them equal opportunities, protection of their rights and meaningful participation in society.

