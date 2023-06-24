Home States Odisha

5,000 children out of schools in Odisha: Centre

The report further points out that in higher secondary level, Odisha has the second highest number of children who are out of school after Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 24th June 2023 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

Image of school benches used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 5,000 children in the state are out of school, states a report released by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

State project director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority Anupam Saha recently directed all collectors, who also are the chairpersons of district-level Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, to ensure such children are admitted back into schools. The children were identified by the ministry under Pradhan Mantri Adarsha Gram Yojana.

The survey was conducted in 5,118 villages of 398 districts in 24 states across the country and in Odisha, it identified 7,682 such children from primary to higher secondary level. In the state, the survey was carried out in 246 villages across all districts. While the School and Mass Education department had enrolled 2,596 children in schools but 5,086 are still out of school as on May 31. At the primary level, 1,502 children are still out of school while the number of such students at the upper primary level is 780.

In the secondary level, 965 students are yet to step into school whereas in higher secondary schools, the highest 1,893 children are out of schools. The report further points out that at the higher secondary level, Odisha has the second highest number of children who are out of school after Uttar Pradesh. The ministry has asked the state to report on steps taken to enrol students in schools by the end of this month.

Comments

