E-education and Mathematics labs to improve Class X students’ grades in Deogarh

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: In a bid to provide additional guidance to Class X students and ensure more A-1 grades, the administration of Deogarh has started E-education and Mathematics labs in 5T schools across the district. Besides, a special coaching programme has been introduced to enhance the academic performance of Class X students of the district.

Deogarh collector, Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said, “The objective behind launching the programme is to improve the result and record at least 100 AI grades in the Class X board examination results in the district next year. This year, as many as 25 students of the district had secured A1 grades in the Class X examination. The E-education and Mathematics lab initiative has been implemented at 83 5T transformed schools in the district.”

Additional district education officer (ADEO), Binod Singh said, “The lab will be instrumental in interactive learning of the students of Class IX and X in the schools. Bhubaneswar-based Aveti Learning group will provide the digital content for e-learning and Mathematics. Mathematics is an important subject for Class X students and the practical classes in the lab will help the students secure good marks in the subject and others,”

He said the special coaching programme has been launched for meritorious students who are capable of scoring A1 grades with a little more guidance. On the day of its launch, the potential students were evaluated and 460 were selected for special coaching. “We have identified 9 nodal centres for the extra coaching and at least five senior and experienced teachers have been assigned to guide the students at the centres.

The coaching classes will be held twice every month until the board exams next year. The doubts of the students will be cleared through assessments conducted from time to time through mock tests. Parents and guardians will also be updated about the progress of their children,” Singh said.

DEOGARH: In a bid to provide additional guidance to Class X students and ensure more A-1 grades, the administration of Deogarh has started E-education and Mathematics labs in 5T schools across the district. Besides, a special coaching programme has been introduced to enhance the academic performance of Class X students of the district. Deogarh collector, Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said, “The objective behind launching the programme is to improve the result and record at least 100 AI grades in the Class X board examination results in the district next year. This year, as many as 25 students of the district had secured A1 grades in the Class X examination. The E-education and Mathematics lab initiative has been implemented at 83 5T transformed schools in the district.” Additional district education officer (ADEO), Binod Singh said, “The lab will be instrumental in interactive learning of the students of Class IX and X in the schools. Bhubaneswar-based Aveti Learning group will provide the digital content for e-learning and Mathematics. Mathematics is an important subject for Class X students and the practical classes in the lab will help the students secure good marks in the subject and others,”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the special coaching programme has been launched for meritorious students who are capable of scoring A1 grades with a little more guidance. On the day of its launch, the potential students were evaluated and 460 were selected for special coaching. “We have identified 9 nodal centres for the extra coaching and at least five senior and experienced teachers have been assigned to guide the students at the centres. The coaching classes will be held twice every month until the board exams next year. The doubts of the students will be cleared through assessments conducted from time to time through mock tests. Parents and guardians will also be updated about the progress of their children,” Singh said.