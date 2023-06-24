Home States Odisha

E-education and Mathematics labs to improve Class X students’ grades in Deogarh

Besides, a special coaching programme has been introduced to enhance the academic performance of Class X students of the district.

Published: 24th June 2023 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

coaching classes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: In a bid to provide additional guidance to Class X students and ensure more A-1 grades, the administration of Deogarh has started E-education and Mathematics labs in 5T schools across the district. Besides, a special coaching programme has been introduced to enhance the academic performance of Class X students of the district.

Deogarh collector, Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said, “The objective behind launching the programme is to improve the result and record at least 100 AI grades in the Class X board examination results in the district next year. This year, as many as 25 students of the district had secured A1 grades in the Class X examination. The E-education and Mathematics lab initiative has been implemented at 83 5T transformed schools in the district.”

Additional district education officer (ADEO), Binod Singh said, “The lab will be instrumental in interactive learning of the students of Class IX and X in the schools. Bhubaneswar-based Aveti Learning group will provide the digital content for e-learning and Mathematics. Mathematics is an important subject for Class X students and the practical classes in the lab will help the students secure good marks in the subject and others,”

He said the special coaching programme has been launched for meritorious students who are capable of scoring A1 grades with a little more guidance. On the day of its launch, the potential students were evaluated and 460 were selected for special coaching. “We have identified 9 nodal centres for the extra coaching and at least five senior and experienced teachers have been assigned to guide the students at the centres.

The coaching classes will be held twice every month until the board exams next year. The doubts of the students will be cleared through assessments conducted from time to time through mock tests. Parents and guardians will also be updated about the progress of their children,” Singh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E-education and Mathematics labs Class X students’ grades Deogarh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp