Farmers resent delay in release of Sason canal water in Odisha

However, this year neither has any preparation been made for releasing water to the canal nor any discussion taken place with pani panchayat apex bodies in this regard.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The delay in the release of dam water into the Sason canal amid summer extending beyond usual, has triggered resentment among farmers of Sundargarh district and the apex committees of Pani panchayat. Sources said over 14,000-hectare land receives water from the Sason Canal every year for irrigation.

According to pani panchayats, water from the Hirakud dam is released into the canals every year on June 16. Since kharif crops are water-intensive, it becomes crucial for farmers to avail water on time so that paddy saplings for transplantation grow with ease.

Under such circumstances, while rivers, nullahs and other water bodies go dry ahead of the Kharif plantation due to the sweltering summer heat, water released to the canal becomes the sole mode of irrigation besides being used for drinking purposes and other activities.

However, this year neither has any preparation been made for releasing water to the canal nor has any discussion taken place with pani panchayat apex bodies in this regard. It has, meanwhile, come to the fore that the water will be released to the canal late this year.

Sason distributary committee apex president Bibhu Pattnaik said the Sason canal has over a hundred minor and sub-minor water courses along with three major distributaries - Sason, Huma tail end and Parmanpur distributaries within its total stretch of 84 km.

“Not only farmers in need of water for kharif paddy cultivation will be affected but thousands of people who depend on the canal for their water needs will suffer if it is not released timely. Paddy crops will also be hit due to the delay. If the officials are planning to release the water late, it is a genuine concern for all of us. Since they have also not held a discussion with the pani panchayats in this regard as yet, we are all reeling under uncertainty,” he added.

While chief engineer of the Upper Mahanadi basin Ananda Charan Sahoo said major renovation work of the canal is underway due to which it will take a little more time to release the water into the canal, official sources in the Water Resources department, meanwhile, informed that date for releasing water is yet to be finalised.

“Since the renovation work is massive, it cannot be stopped midway. A discussion in this regard will be held with the apex committees of pani panchayat within the next few days and the date for releasing water finalised,” he added.

