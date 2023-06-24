Home States Odisha

Forest Department’s campaign to fight man-crocodile conflicts in Odisha

2 persons were killed in crocodile attacks in Bhitarkanika within a week

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a bid to mitigate human-crocodile conflict in and around areas of Bhitarkanika national park, the Forest Department has launched an awareness campaign in the riverside villages of the sanctuary from Thursday. The move was initiated after two persons including a minor were killed in a crocodile attack within a week.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika national park Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said two persons - a 45-year-old woman from Hatigadi village and another 10-year-old boy from Nimpur village were killed in a crocodile attack in the last 10 days.

“We have intensified our campaign by distributing posters and pamphlets to riverside villagers and also plying vehicles in sensitive areas to warn locals not to venture into water bodies in and around Bhitarkanika as they are infested with a large number of estuarine crocodiles,” he added.

The Forest Department has also erected barricades near 80 river ghats and ponds around the national park in Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks to prevent the reptiles from attacking humans. Villagers are being advised to take baths within the barricaded areas for their safety, the DFO informed.

Meanwhile, visitors and tourists have been restricted from thronging the national park for three months from May 1 to July 31 so as to facilitate harmonious nesting and breeding of these crocodiles during this period.

Sources said the reptiles are particularly more violent during the nesting period and hence attack the villagers who go near the water bodies and creeks leading to an increase in such man-crocodile conflicts.

ALSO READ | Woman killed in crocodile attack in Odisha, second in a week

“The Ministry of Forest and Environment had in 1991 directed the Forest department to stop crocodile rearing programmes since their population has already reached a saturation point. A high population density means higher incidents of conflicts with humans. Since this is their breeding season, many crocodiles venture out of the water bodies during monsoon and attack humans,” said BC Chaudhury, a former scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

