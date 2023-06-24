Home States Odisha

Local, firemen turn heroes, rescue toddler from open well in Odisha

A team consisting of about seven personnel left from Balangir Fire Station and reached the spot within seven to eight minutes.

Published: 24th June 2023 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue girl,

18-month-old girl, who had fallen into a 30 feet-deep well, was rescued by Bolangir fire services personnel (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An 18-month-old girl who had fallen into a 30 feet-deep well was rescued by fire services personnel in Padampur village within Puintala police limits of Balangir on Friday. Before firefighters could reach, it was a local who acted as the first responder and jumped into the well to rescue the child. However, when he could not get out of the well, the fire services were called in.

The quick intervention of Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel eventually led to the rescue of the toddler along with the person who had jumped to protect her. The incident took place between 1 pm and 1.30 pm. A team consisting of about seven personnel left Balangir Fire Station and reached the spot within seven to eight minutes. The firefighters said the well was not covered and had water up to waist height. After the child fell into it, a local immediately jumped to her rescue but was unable to come out.

“Due to hot weather, the well had dried up. It had waist-deep water because of recent rainfall activity and it was enough to drown the kid. The man who had jumped into the well kept holding onto the girl and saved her life,” said an officer of Balangir fire station.

When firefighters reached the spot, the child was screaming in pain. They immediately used a rope ladder and rescued her followed by the man. The girl was rushed to a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable. Neither the child nor the man sustained any major injury in the incident. The girl was identified as Adyasa, the daughter of Jitendra Biswal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balangir open well Rescue toddler
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp