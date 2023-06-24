Home States Odisha

Nandankanan transformation under 5T gets Odisha CM’s nod

While the toy train facility in the zoo has been reintroduced, an aerial ropeway project is also in the offing.

Nandankanan Zoological Park.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) will soon be transformed into a world-class zoo under the 5T initiative of the state government. A tunnel aquarium, water bird aviary and night safari will be among the new projects under the zoo transformation. Besides, the government has also decided to bring a number of exotic birds and animals from abroad including cassowary, kangaroo and wallabies from Australia to attract more tourists to the zoo.

A proposal from the forest department to this effect has been approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Officials said the chief minister has also directed NZP authorities to ensure a blanket ban on plastic in the zoo and execute the development plan in a time-bound manner.

The new plan, prepared as per the earlier direction of the CM issued on May 23, envisages improved visitor facilities, modern frontage and landscaping, tunnel aquarium, water bird aviary, more number of exotic species, immersive enclosures and development of a nature education hub for the children. Officials said the transformation of the zoo will take place in two phases. The first phase of the programme will be from 2023 to 2025 in which the zoo and botanical garden will be developed, while the second phase will be from 2025 to 2028 in which the Chudanga forest area will be included for the development of a night safari and safari complex.

Currently, the zoo houses 4,012 animals, birds and reptiles of 161 different species. Apart from the exotic species from abroad, the zoo authorities have also planned to bring hoolock gibbon, pig-tailed macaque, one-horned rhinoceros, capped langur, spectacled monkey and clouded leopard.

While the toy train facility in the zoo has been reintroduced, an aerial ropeway project is also in the offing. To transform the zoo into a learning hub for the children, the state government has planned a number of activities which include nature education, the introduction of Nandankanan clubs in schools and a zoo ambassador programme.

