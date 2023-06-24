Odisha HC modifies murder charges against ex-Malkangiri collector

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday modified a lower court order which had taken cognisance of charges against senior IAS officer Manish Agarwal and substituted the offence of murder with the offence of abetting suicide.The case related to the death of Deba Narayan Panda, the then PA to Agarwal when he was a collector of Malkangiri over three years back.

Panda went missing on December 27, 2019, and the next day his body was fished out from the Satiguda Dam. Police had initially registered a case of suicide and unnatural death, but Panda’s wife made an allegation of murder against the collector. Thereafter, Agarwal and three other staff were booked under Sections 302 (murder), 506 (intimidation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 204 (destruction of a document or electronic record) of IPC.

Subsequently, the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM), Malkangiri, took cognizance of the charges. The SDJM’s order was challenged in the high court by Agarwal and others accused in the murder case. Advocate Milan Kanungo argued on Agarwal’s behalf.

In the judgment delivered on the petitions, Justice Sashikanta Mishra held that there was no medical evidence nor the complaint petition, protest petition, initial statement of the complainant as also that of the other witnesses contained any evidence to even suggest that the death was homicidal in nature.

However, Justice Mishra said the complaint petition, protest petition, initial statement of the complainant and the statement of other witnesses as also objection affidavit contained allegations against the petitioners of having instigated, by their conduct, the deceased to commit suicide.

While modifying the SDJM’s order to the extent of substitution of the offences, Justice Mishra directed the lower court “to proceed accordingly and to try and dispose of the case as expeditiously as possible preferably, within eight months.”

