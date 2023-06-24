Home States Odisha

Odisha’s two new varsities stuck in procedural delays

No gazette notification of DD university yet while VD university only has a registrar

Published: 24th June 2023 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram Deb Autonomous College

Vikram Deb Autonomous College (Photo | Website)

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even though the state government had announced the upgradation of autonomous colleges - Vikram Deb at Koraput and Dharinidhar (DD) at Keonjhar - as affiliating universities from the new 2023-24 academic session, only the Vikram Deb university has been made operational since June 1 but without any institutional heads.

Uncertainty looms over DD University as the government is yet to come out with a gazette notification. This is despite the fact that the common PG entrance test (CPET-2023) for admission to state public universities began on Friday and the e-admission process will start in a month’s time.

Interestingly, in the e-admission portal of the Higher Education Department Students Academic Management System (SAMS),  DD University finds no mention of the 2023-24 session whereas Vikram Dev University has been notified for admission with 14 PG departments and students intake capacity of 440. Principal of the erstwhile Vikram Deb (autonomous) college Gopal Haldar has been made the in-charge registrar but with only drawing and disbursing powers.

According to official reports, the government has initially created four posts for the university - vice-chancellor, registrar, controller of examinations and comptroller of finance - for Vikram Deb University. While the appointment of a VC is not feasible immediately, an officer on special duty (OSD) is to be appointed to oversee the initial functioning of the university. However, prior to the opening of the university, none of the positions except the registrar in charge have been filled up.

“At least an OSD should have been appointed before June 1 so that the admission and de-affiliation of colleges processes could have been streamlined,” said an academician, not willing to be named.

The college had 16 PG departments which will continue under the university arrangement. It will affiliate all colleges of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts, which were earlier under Berhampur University.

Stating that he is hopeful of an OSD appointment soon, the registrar in charge Haldar said once that is done, they will have to adopt the fee structure of either Berhampur or Sambalpur University to begin admissions.
On the other hand, the upgradation of DD autonomous college into a university is yet to be notified through gazette notification even as the CPET has started.

While announcing the new university, the state government informed that the university will come into force the day its gazette notification is released. Even the campus requirement for the university and board of studies is yet to be worked out. “We are still waiting for the gazette notification but in case that does not happen, we will admit students to the autonomous college,” said the principal of the college Narendra Sahoo. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
upgradation of autonomous colleges Vikram Deb at Koraput Dharinidhar (DD) at Keonjhar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp