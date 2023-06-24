Home States Odisha

Outsourcing staff stage stir in Odisha, seek job regularisation

Similar agitation was staged in front of the collectorate by the outsourcing staff in Balangir on the day.

Published: 24th June 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 11:39 AM

Protests, strike, Protest Illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/BALANGIR: Hundreds of outsourcing staff staged protests in Mayurbhanj and Balangir districts demanding regularisation of their jobs on Friday.

In Baripada, the staff engaged in different government organisations staged a protest in front of the collector’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through collector Vineet Bhardwaj demanding regularisation of their services and a hike in salary. One of the agitators, Pravas Kumar Dey said the outsourcing staff are working as government servants but are not being paid adequately.

“While a government employee gets Rs 30,000 per month along with other benefits like elective leave and casual leave for working eight hours daily, the outsourcing staff are paid Rs 5,000-Rs 8,000 per month for doing the same work. This apart, the salaries of the outsourcing staff have not been revised yet,” he said.  President of Outsourcing Karmachari Association of Mayurbhanj, Arup Ray warned if the demands are not met, the staff will cease work indefinitely and also boycott the upcoming general elections.  

Similar agitation was staged in front of the collectorate by the outsourcing staff in Balangir on the day. President of the district’s Outsourcing Employees’ Union Rajendra Jhankar and advisor Hemanta Panda said the union will intensify its agitation if its demands are not met by June 30. “We will gherao Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar if our demands are not met,” Jhankar warned.

