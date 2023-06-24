Home States Odisha

Rs 70 crore wholesale fish market to come up in Odisha's Baharda

VK Pandian

5T secretary VK Pandian reviewing the fish market project with officials | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A wholesale fish market will be set up at a cost of Rs 70 crore at Baharda under Basta block in the Balasore district. 5T secretary VK Pandian on Friday visited the proposed location where the marketplace will come up and said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is keen on supporting the project.

The 5T secretary also reviewed the progress of bus stand work at Sahadevkhunta and asked officials to ensure it is completed on time. He discussed various issues with the Bus Owners Association and Truck Owners Association.

Pandian then visited the promenade at Chandipur Beach and asked the district collector to prepare a DPR for the development of the tourism site. He further reviewed work on the promenade at Talsari Beach and directed officials for its early completion.

After visiting  Chandaneswar temple in Bhograi block, the 5T secretary directed the collector to prepare a DPR for its beautification and renovation after a discussion with all stakeholders. The 5T secretary visited the Manoj Das memorial at Sankhari under the Bhograi block, reviewed the progress of the memorial monument work and directed to expedite the work for its early completion.

TAGS
VK Pandian Balasore wholesale fish market
