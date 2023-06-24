Home States Odisha

Social welfare officer with Rs 4 crore assets held in Odisha

A case was registered against Behera and her two sons and she was arrested on Friday, said a Vigilance officer.

Published: 24th June 2023 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State Vigilance on Friday arrested social welfare officer Jayanti Behera, posted in the Department of Woman and child development in Bhubaneswar, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of about Rs 4 crore.

Vigilance’s initial investigation suggests Behera minted lakhs of rupees by forging bills and short-supplying the articles, including food, to the self-help groups (SHGs) under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme. The anti-corruption agency’s officers suspect she managed to accumulate illegal wealth mainly through the supply of food items like chhatua powder (mix-grain) for children.

“We are investigating to ascertain whether suppliers were providing food to SHGs as per bills passed by Behera or not. It is possible that the materials supplied were less than the bills passed by her and she was possibly getting a major cut out of it,” said a Vigilance officer.

The social welfare officer and his family members were found in possession of bank, insurance and postal deposits amounting to over Rs 1.61 crore, two 3BHK flats in Bhubaneswar, a  three-storeyed building and a double-storeyed building in Ganeswarpur and a  three-storeyed building in Firingpatna.

Behera, who was earlier posted as district social welfare officer in Balasore, was also found in possession of eight plots in Balasore, silver ornaments of 2.112 kg and gold jewellery and household articles worth more than Rs 7.39 lakh. Vigilance on Thursday carried out simultaneous searches at the property linked to her at 11 locations in Balasore, Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar.

After inquiry, she was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 145 per cent of her known sources of income which she could not account for satisfactorily. A case was registered against Behera and her two sons and she was arrested on Friday, said a Vigilance officer.

Behera joined the service as a supervisor in December 1985 and was promoted to social welfare officer in 2018. She was reportedly drawing a salary of more than Rs 70,000 per month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Vigilance social welfare officer Jayanti Behera
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp