Srimandir servitors warn devotees against ‘Utsav’ app in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Servitors of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri have warned devotees of a fraud online platform called ‘Utsav’ which claims to facilitate online pujas at the shrine and home delivery of ‘prasad’.The servitors said devotees should stay away from such fraudulent websites as no online booking for pujas is being entertained in the shrine through any third-party agency.

Co-founded in 2021 by a Kolkata-based company, Utsav has both a mobile application and a website for devotees. Prior to Rath Yatra, it had advertised that those who cannot come to Puri to offer prayers and participate in the festival can offer online prayers to the Trinity through them.

For the pujas, it charged thousands of rupees. Through the advertisement, it encouraged devotees to book for pujas like Atika Bandha (crown tying ritual), Naam Gotra Sankalp puja and Dhwaja Bandha on June 27. Interestingly, no ritual by the name of Atika Bandha is being performed in Srimandir.

“Atika Bandha Puja refers to the ritualistic tying of the Atika or crown on Lord Jagannath’s head during certain ceremonies at the Puri Jagannath temple. The act of tying the Atika on Lord Jagannath’s head is believed to enhance the divine aura and presence of the deity. It is a part of the rich cultural heritage and traditions associated with the Puri Jagannath temple,” the advertisement read. The company also claimed to be sending ‘special Mahaprasad’ and dry prasad like khaja, gaja and sweets delivered at the houses of devotees who booked the puja.

Senior Daitapati servitor of Srimandir Binayak Dasmohapatra said no such puja is being done at the temple. “This is a fraud in the name of Lord Jagannath by some people. We have come to know that the company has duped several devotees of lakhs of rupees through this online puja booking scheme. There is no facility for conducting pujas booked online here.

There is also no provision for selling or sending Mahaprasad online. Mahaprasad can only be purchased from Ananda Bazaar inside the Srimandir premises,” he said. Dasmohapatra further added that a devotee in any part of the world can contact the temple administration for help with darshan or donations.

Earlier on the day, members of the outfit Jagannath Sena staged a protest in front of Gundicha temple demanding police action against the company. As per Utsav App, it initially started as a platform for digitising Kolkata’s famous Durga Puja but grew significantly over the years and claims to be working with more than 30 religious organisations across India.

BHUBANESWAR: Servitors of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri have warned devotees of a fraud online platform called ‘Utsav’ which claims to facilitate online pujas at the shrine and home delivery of ‘prasad’.The servitors said devotees should stay away from such fraudulent websites as no online booking for pujas is being entertained in the shrine through any third-party agency. Co-founded in 2021 by a Kolkata-based company, Utsav has both a mobile application and a website for devotees. Prior to Rath Yatra, it had advertised that those who cannot come to Puri to offer prayers and participate in the festival can offer online prayers to the Trinity through them. For the pujas, it charged thousands of rupees. Through the advertisement, it encouraged devotees to book for pujas like Atika Bandha (crown tying ritual), Naam Gotra Sankalp puja and Dhwaja Bandha on June 27. Interestingly, no ritual by the name of Atika Bandha is being performed in Srimandir.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Atika Bandha Puja refers to the ritualistic tying of the Atika or crown on Lord Jagannath’s head during certain ceremonies at the Puri Jagannath temple. The act of tying the Atika on Lord Jagannath’s head is believed to enhance the divine aura and presence of the deity. It is a part of the rich cultural heritage and traditions associated with the Puri Jagannath temple,” the advertisement read. The company also claimed to be sending ‘special Mahaprasad’ and dry prasad like khaja, gaja and sweets delivered at the houses of devotees who booked the puja. Senior Daitapati servitor of Srimandir Binayak Dasmohapatra said no such puja is being done at the temple. “This is a fraud in the name of Lord Jagannath by some people. We have come to know that the company has duped several devotees of lakhs of rupees through this online puja booking scheme. There is no facility for conducting pujas booked online here. There is also no provision for selling or sending Mahaprasad online. Mahaprasad can only be purchased from Ananda Bazaar inside the Srimandir premises,” he said. Dasmohapatra further added that a devotee in any part of the world can contact the temple administration for help with darshan or donations. Earlier on the day, members of the outfit Jagannath Sena staged a protest in front of Gundicha temple demanding police action against the company. As per Utsav App, it initially started as a platform for digitising Kolkata’s famous Durga Puja but grew significantly over the years and claims to be working with more than 30 religious organisations across India.